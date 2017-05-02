05/02/2017: Can we actually prevent piracy?

The new season of "Orange is the New Black" has been released a little earlier than expected this year. A hacker (or group of hackers) named thedarkoverlord leaked the episodes online, and has threatened to post shows from other networks. Michael Smith of Carnegie Mellon and the author of "Streaming, Sharing, Stealing" stopped by to explain the cost of piracy and whether anti-piracy legislation has an effect on consumer behavior. Afterwards, we'll discuss what the vast amount of venture capital money flowing in China right now could mean for its economy.