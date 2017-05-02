Turns out Apple may have more than a quarter of a trillion dollars in cash. With a stockpile that you can practically see from space, what does one do? We'll discuss the exact powers that amount of money gives the electronics giant. Afterwards, we'll look at why property insurers had the worst set of quarterly profits in more than 20 years, and then examine the National Urban League's annual report on equality in America.
05/02/2017: The power of a quarter trillion dollars
By Marketplace • 8 hours ago