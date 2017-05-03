05/03/2017: English, math, social studies, and ... Minecraft

Some educational tools Microsoft is betting on: OneNote. Word. And, yes, Minecraft. The tech giant is releasing a suite of products for the classroom, which include "Minecraft: Education Edition," to get kids interested in the STEM fields. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined Marketplace's Molly Wood to chat about these offerings, the company's competition, and why ed tech can't be a substitute for everything. Afterwards, we'll look at New Orleans' burgeoning tech scene by hearing from the CEO of a market research startup called Lucid.