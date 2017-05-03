President Trump has his cabinet confirmed, but many key financial regulators are from the Obama administration. We'll look at who could get replaced and how fintech could become the next big issue regulators will keep their eyes on. Afterwards, we'll check out the latest private sector data on jobs and whether expectations were met. Finally, we'll discuss the closure of Lovesick, a spin-off of Torrid aimed at plus-size women and teens.
05/03/2017: Who's watching the banks?
By David Brancaccio • 8 hours ago