05/04/2017: The video game soundtrack for a video game that doesn't exist

Despite its popularity, the Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why" has received criticism for its very graphic depiction of suicide. Don Romer, a research director at the University of Pennsylvania, joined us to discuss the effect of media depictions of suicide on audience members. Next, we'll look at Facebook's decision to hire 3,000 people over the next year to help address violence on its site, and then check out the soundtrack "Bird World" from composer Leon Chang, which he created by imagining a video game that doesn't actually exist.