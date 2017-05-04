05/04/2017: Why having an incompetent waiter can be a sign of a strong economy

A couple of factors that may negatively affect the April jobs report: retail-store shuttering and a slowdown in health care hiring. But Diane Swonk from DS Economics argues the economy may actually be chugging along fine, in part due to this simple metric: how our service is behind the counter. Next, we'll look at the details behind a White House executive order on religion that President Trump is expected to sign today. According to the order, tax-exempt religious groups may have more freedom to participate in politics. And finally, we'll talk about the internship market for college students and then examine the asset management industry's problem with diversity.