05/08/2017: Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency. What next?

The pro-European Union candidate, Emmanuel Macron, just won the French election, so why's the euro down this morning? Its dampened value may be a sign of things to come during his term. On today's show, we'll take a look at the uphill battle Macron may face in the near future. Afterwards, we'll talk with Jose Quiñonez about the approaches his nonprofit, the Mission Asset Fund, is using to support families who face deportation.