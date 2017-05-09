05/09/2017: The cost of losing a teacher

It's National Teacher Day, which means kids will likely be showering their teachers with thank-you notes and gift cards and apples. And they need all the support they can get — about half of new teachers leave the profession within the first five years. On today's show, we'll explore the dissatisfaction they face and the negative effects such a high turnover rate has on schools. Afterwards, we'll look at why a key measure of investor anxiety, VIX, may have closed at its lowest level in decades, and then talk with Marketplace regular Allan Sloan about his proposal for how people should pay Social Security taxes.