05/09/2017: The ethics of the dark web

Comcast and Charter, companies with a combined 47 million customers, put out a vague press release this week stating they would explore opportunities for "operational cooperation." Roger Cheng, executive editor of news at CNET, explains why the two are coming together and what that could mean for consumers' internet options. Afterwards, we'll take a brief look at the story of Dread Pirate Roberts. No, not the character from "The Princess Bride," but the man who created the Silk Road website using that name as his online pseudonym: Ross Ulbricht. Nick Bilton, author of "American Kingpin," stopped by to talk about controversy over the creator's identity, legal pushback against the site, and ethical quandaries surrounding the dark web.