05/10/2017: What Comey's firing will do to Trump's policy agenda

11 hours ago
With a fight looming in Congress about replacing FBI director James Comey, we'll take a look at how the incident could translate into slower economic growth. Afterwards, we'll discuss another unsolved mystery in Washington that involves America's central bank. Jeffrey Lacker, the president of the Fed's regional bank in Virginia, retired early over allegedly confirming confidential information to a Wall Street analyst. 