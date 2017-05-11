05/11/2017: How susceptible are Trump staffers to a phishing attack?

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has hit a record high in value this week. What many, including the Fed, also see value in is Bitcoin's underlying technology, blockchain. We'll chat with Jim Cunha, a senior vice president for the Federal Reserve, about why the group has interest in this weird, esoteric technology. Next, we'll discuss the thousands of anti-net neutrality comments left on the FCC's site (all using similar language), and then hear from Gizmodo's Ashley Feinberg about the publication's experiment involving a fake email phishing hack and some pretty high-profile figures — including former FBI Director James Comey.