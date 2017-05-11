Whole Foods is facing a shake-up. The company has announced it's going to replace about of of its board of directors amid declining sales. We'll take a look at why the grocery chain is facing this slump and who's set to join the company. Afterwards, we'll discuss the future of trade between Mexico and the U.S., and then talk with the American Civil Liberties Union about its push to have greater workplace protections for LGBT people.
05/11/2017: Workplace protections for the LGBT community
By David Brancaccio • 8 hours ago