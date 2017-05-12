05/12/2017: Planes, trains, automobiles and Trump

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has announced that U.S. and China have reached a deal to open each other's markets up to one another — kinda. Which industries stand to benefit, and will this actually bode well for the future of their relationship? The BBC's Andrew Walker breaks it down for us. Afterwards, we'll look at the growing comparisons between the mortgage-lending crisis of 2008 and the current market for car loans, and then talk about the role private investors could play in the president's infrastructure plans.