Related Program: 
Marketplace

05/12/2017: Uber could start becoming a whole lot more regulated in Europe

By Marketplace 9 hours ago
  • uber_11.jpg
    Marketplace

Europe's highest court will decide in a few months whether Uber is a software company or a transportation service. If it rules the latter, that could mean unionization among the company's workers and guaranteed benefits for them. But could the ride-sharing giant withstand the cost increases associated with this regulation? Plus: We'll end the week by playing Silicon Tally with Alex Davies, a transportation editor for Wired.