Europe's highest court will decide in a few months whether Uber is a software company or a transportation service. If it rules the latter, that could mean unionization among the company's workers and guaranteed benefits for them. But could the ride-sharing giant withstand the cost increases associated with this regulation? Plus: We'll end the week by playing Silicon Tally with Alex Davies, a transportation editor for Wired.
05/12/2017: Uber could start becoming a whole lot more regulated in Europe
By Marketplace • 9 hours ago