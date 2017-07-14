07/14/2017: What to do when a continent gets a completely new coastline

A trillion-ton iceberg broke off the western coast of Antarctica this week. The news raised questions like: Will the chunk disrupt shipping routes? But aside from the physical consequences, there are also digital ones: like the changes mapping services will now have to make. On today's show, we'll chat with Denis Dean — a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas — about what services do in situations like these. Then, we'll cap off the week by playing Silicon Tally with Sara Fischer, a media reporter with Axios.