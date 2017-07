That's right: today is world emoji day. And there are plenty of companies that are trying to turn these symbols into a business, like Inmjoi. On today's show, we'll chat with the company's CTO, Jared McLean, and head of engineering, Chris Nagle, about its services and their involvement. Afterwards, we'll talk with Ian Bogost, a professor at Georgia Tech, about the declining appeal of cars as "fashion objects."