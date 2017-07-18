07/18/2017: It's a supercomputer that may not be pulling in enough money for IBM

What is Watson? As IBM prepares to announce earnings this afternoon, investors are claiming that the artificial intelligence — which has made appearances on Jeopardy and even has its own cookbook — isn't raking in as much as it should be. Jefferies analyst James Kisner joined us to talk about why IBM invested in Watson and why he thinks it isn't working out for the company right now. Afterwards, we'll chat with entrepreneur Cindy Whitehead about her tech incubator Pinkubator, which aims to help female entrepreneurs with access to capital and mentorship.