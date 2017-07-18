07/18/2017: Obamacare lives another day

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has scrapped plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act after two more senators said they couldn't support the measure. But McConnell says he's already got another plan in place, which would involve a straight up repeal of Obamacare. On today's show, we'll look at how feasible this plan actually is. Afterwards, we'll talk about a ripple effect from the failure of health care reform in currency markets, and then discuss how Coursera, which provides massive open online courses, is partnering up with the insurance company AXA to provide free courses to AXA's employees.