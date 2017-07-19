07/19/2017: Let it fail, or make it fail?

Republicans didn't have the votes to neither replace nor repeal Obamacare, so President Trump has said to just let it fail. One way to do that is to stop paying the billions in subsidies to insurers that cover out-of-pocket costs for low-income Americans. On today's show, we'll look at how plausible it is that that these payments will get halted. Afterwards, we'll discuss the House's consideration of a proposal that would bar states from setting their own rules for self-driving cars, and then talk about how to make the most of your travel points.