Marketplace

07/19/2017: Let it fail, or make it fail?

By Marketplace 8 hours ago
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L) and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on July 18, 2017 in Washington,
Republicans didn't have the votes to neither replace nor repeal Obamacare, so President Trump has said to just let it fail. One way to do that is to stop paying the billions in subsidies to insurers that cover out-of-pocket costs for low-income Americans. On today's show, we'll look at how plausible it is that that these payments will get halted. Afterwards, we'll discuss the House's consideration of a proposal that would bar states from setting their own rules for self-driving cars, and then talk about how to make the most of your travel points.