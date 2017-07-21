The Treasury Department has fined ExxonMobil $2 million for violating economic sanctions against Russia while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was running the company. On today's show, the BBC's Jonathan Frewin joined us to break down the controversy. Afterwards, we'll discuss Sears' new business relationship with Amazon, and then look at a possible cut in federal funding to an early earthquake-warning system.
07/21/2017: When the company that used to be run by the Secretary of State sues the Secretary of the Treasury...
By David Brancaccio • 8 hours ago