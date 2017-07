The U.S. Treasury has just slapped ExxonMobil with a $2 million fine for violating business sanctions against Russia. We'll take a look at how the controversy began and how Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (the former CEO of ExxonMobil) has responded. Afterwards, we'll discuss the challenges that General Electric's incoming CEO John Flannery may face, and then talk about Amazon's new social network: Spark.