07/25/2017: RIP, Microsoft Paint (1985-2017)

With many cities trying to become the next Silicon Valley or tech hubs in their own right, the job site Indeed decided to take a look at where job growth is actually happening. Turns out the same places (think San Francisco) still have a money monopoly on the market. But there are some promising areas. Indeed's chief economist Jed Kolko stops by to break down the site's findings with us. Next, we'll look at Windows' decision to phase out its Paint program, which will be replaced by a 3-D version. The BBC's Zoe Kleinman explains its appeal, and how even professional artists sometimes use it to create illustrations.