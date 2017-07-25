07/25/2017: Why so many Americans aren't getting ahead

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote today on a bill to impose stricter sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia. On today's show, we'll talk about how these sanctions impact U.S. businesses. Afterwards, we'll discuss Michael Kors' decision to buy Jimmy Choo in a $1.2 billion deal: Plus: A look at why the American dream is still out of reach for so many. The nonprofit Prosperity Now finds that more than a third of American households don't have enough on hand to cover basic needs for about three months.