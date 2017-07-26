07/26/2017: Inside the mind of Janet Yellen

The Federal Open Market Committee wrapped up its meeting today. No changes in interest rates, as we all knew there wouldn't be. But the Fed did change its narrative of the American economy. We'll try to read the tea leaves in Chair Janet Yellen's statement. Then: Amazon says it's hiring 50,000 people for fulfillment centers all around the country. That's about a quarter of all the jobs the entire economy has been adding every month. But is the hiring spree actually as big a deal as it seems? Plus: A Nashville organization tries to pair refugee organizations with hipster restaurants.