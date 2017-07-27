Senate Republicans are putting together a third health care bill as they scramble to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The new measure will reportedly allow employers to stop offering health insurance and taxes on medical devices would also end. On today's show, we'll talk about about the show of unity in Washington against the Senate's efforts. Afterwards, we'll discuss how more Americans with cancer are continuing to work, and then look at whether Google could jump start virtual-reality filmmaking.
07/27/2017: The health care reform saga, part three
By Marketplace • 8 hours ago