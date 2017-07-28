Related Program: 
07/28/2017: Congress couldn't evict Obamacare, but Trump could turn off the lights

On Friday, the Senate ended up voting down the Republican measure to repeal Obamacare. But the battle over this health care law isn't quite over yet. On today's show, we'll take a look at the ways Trump could still gut Obamacare. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that the economy grew at a faster pace than the previous quarter, and then chat with economist Heidi Shierholz about why the automation of jobs may be a distraction from other pressing economic issues.