07/28/2017: Robots may not be the real economic problem here

Obamacare remains the law of the land. Three Republicans joined all Democrats to vote down the measure to repeal it earlier today. But the health care battle isn't over yet — the White House just might let the Affordable Care Act collapse. On today's show, we'll talk about the steps it might take to encourage its demise. Afterwards, economist Heidi Shierholz joins us to discuss how the notion of a "robot takeover" is a distraction from other economic issues.