07/31/2017: Facebook as a tool for spy agencies

The U.S. presidential election wasn't the only race that may have faced Russian interference. Reports say that Russia may have also attempted to sway the recent French presidential election toward far-right nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen. We'll chat with Joseph Menn, an investigative reporter with Reuters, about Facebook's role in all of this, and what these recent events say about Russia's political operations. Afterwards, we'll look at the business model behind the launch of CBS' new Star Trek series, "Discovery."