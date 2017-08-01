08/01/2017: The evolution of denim

The rate at which the U.S. approves H-1B visas for skilled foreign talent has dropped by almost 30 percent since last year. But as America gets stricter with its visa program, Canada isn't. On today's show, we'll talk about the efforts Canada is making to capitalize on its neighbor's stricter stance on immigration. Afterwards, we'll discuss the ongoing investigation of British American Tobacco for allegedly bribing regulators, and then look at how denim makers are opting to make their jeans stretchier.