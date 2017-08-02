08/02/2017: Bitcoin spawns a new currency

Congress has wanted company executives to testify about net neutrality, but but they're just not that interested. What's going on? Recode senior editor Tony Romm stopped by to chat wit us about the fear companies on both sides of the issue have. Afterwards, we'll look at the increasingly long transaction times for Bitcoin transfers — an issue that a group of techies tried to solve yesterday by splitting the currency in half. The New York Times' Nathaniel Popper explains what this means for companies that use the currency.