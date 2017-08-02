08/02/2017: The Yelp-minimum wage connection

While U.S. Senators are piling out of Washington for their postponed summer recess, there's still work to be done for some Capitol Hill staffers on tax reform. On today's show, we'll take a look at some of the numbers that could be tossed around. Afterwards, we'll discuss reports that the Trump administration may sue some colleges and universities over what they see as "reverse discrimination." Then, we'll look at how Yelp reviews may indicate how a restaurant does after it undergoes a minimum wage increase.