08/03/2017: A faster way of shopping

Facebook may be trying to get into the hardware game (again). Unconfirmed reports say the social media giant is preparing to launch a smart speaker like Amazon Echo and a video chat device. Business Insider reporter Alex Heath joined us to explain why Facebook is pursuing these two products and whether the company can succeed. Afterwards, we'll discuss the potential of using Radio Frequency Identification in retail, which could mean things like getting to walk out of the store without actually having to check out your items.