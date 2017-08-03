08/03/2017: The labor market is traveling back in time

Sure, the U.S. economy is creating jobs, but wages have stagnated. Is the job market feeling a little familiar these days? It might, if you lived through the '90s. Diane Swonk from DS Economics shares some parallels between our current labor market, and how it was doing a couple of decades ago. Afterwards, we'll look at Trump's support of a new proposal that would dramatically scale back immigration, and then talk about a shortage in trial lawyers.