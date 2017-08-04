Related Program: 
Marketplace

08/04/2017: Talking trash

By Marketplace 8 hours ago

Today's jobs report was good, really good. But as with almost all things economic, it wasn't all sunshine. We'll talk about why, and recap the rest of the week's news. Then: Toyota and Mazda said today they're going to build a $1.6 billion plant in the U.S. in the next couple of years. The news comes amid seven straight months of falling sales for the Big Three American auto companies. Plus: New Yorkers produce a lot of garbage, which is only natural in a city of 8.5 million people. But what’s not so natural is the city's recycling rate: around 17 percent.