08/08/2017: These are the best states to win the lottery in

San Francisco's Federal Reserve Bank is looking into whether Wells Fargo failed to refund insurance money it owed to some customers that financed car purchases through the bank. These customers may be entitled through this money through a type of insurance known as Guaranteed Auto Protection. On today's show, we'll explain how exactly GAP works. Afterwards, we'll look at why you want to be living in Texas or California when you win a lottery, and then talk about Eros International's potential plans to sell its catalog of movies and music.