08/10/2017: Employers aren't finding enough workers who can pass a drug test

Blue Apron's stock went down 15 percent after its first earnings report, a disappointment to some who saw the company as a promising investment. Not every IPO does well, but there were some key things that Blue Apron should have disclosed, argues Marketplace regular Erik Gordon. He joined us to discuss some of the financial figures that the company failed to reveal before going public. Plus: Economist Diane Swonk is here to talk about data that indicates the opioid addiction has gotten to the point where it's squeezing America's labor supply — especially in rural areas.