08/15/2017: CEOs and tech giants respond to Charlottesville violence

Two more high-profile CEOs — including Intel's Brian Krzanich and Under Armour's Kevin Plank — have resigned from President Trump's manufacturing advisory council. On today's show, we'll look at how businesses are responding to this weekend's violence in Virginia. Afterwards, we'll talk about the possibility that the U.S. will place tariffs on foreign-made solar panels, and then discuss the controversy over allowing children to translate for their parents in emergency situations.