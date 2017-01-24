1 dead, 3 injured in car-tour bus crash

Authorities say a 20-year-old man has died after his vehicle veered into the path of an oncoming tour bus in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Joe Gerace said the crash occurred around 9 a.m. Monday on Route 60, between Jamestown Street and Sylvester Road, in the village of Sinclairville. Route 60 was closed for about four hours because of the incident.

The 20-year-old died at the scene. Police identified him as Justin Lee Romaniuk of Lakewood.

The driver of the bus, Debra Lee Grimes, also of Lakewood, and two passengers were injured. They were taken to a local hospital.

A spokesman for Paramus, New Jersey-based Coach USA says it is cooperating with the investigation into the crash. The sheriff's office says no charges are expected against Grimes.