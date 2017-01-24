10-year-old boy struck by BPD patrol car

Buffalo Police say a 10-year-old boy was struck by a Buffalo Police car at Niagara Street and Porter Avenue Tuesday morning.

Buffalo Police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo said the boy's parent dropped him off to PS 3 D'Youville Porter Campus School, then the boy ran across Porter to the school. The boy was struck by the patrol car as he crossed the street.

Rinaldo said the patrol car had its lights and siren on and was responding to a call of a man with a gun.

The boy was taken to Erie County Medical Center as a "precautionary measure," but is not expected to be seriously injured. Rinaldo said the officer driving the patrol car also was "shaken up," but not injured.