$10M neighborhood stabilization announced for Buffalo East Side, Cheektowaga

By Michael Mroziak 17 hours ago

Governor Cuomo was in Buffalo Thursday morning to announce an initiative that will use dollars from Buffalo Billion Two to remediate housing on the city's East Side and in the Town of Cheektowaga.


Using money from the state's Buffalo Billion II, New York will invest $10 million over the next three years to remediate properties, prevent foreclosures and prevent properties from falling into neglect and becoming "zombie properties."

Governor Cuomo speaks in Buffalo Thursday.
Credit Michael Mroziak, WBFO

Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development, announced that $4 million is being put to use in phase one.

"The city has about 28 properties in the East Side that they are seeking to rehab and transfer to new homeowners," Zemsky said. "And with state funding, they believe the first homes could be ready for occupancy this fall."

Other strategies include assisting low-income homeowners with repair needs including lead remediation and weatherization. This, according to state officials, will help an estimated 200 families who are at risk of losing their homes due to high maintenance and energy use costs. 

"Together these investments will combat blight and draw residents to the East Side, bringing new life into the community," Zemsky said. "Today's announcement complements everything we are doing, from housing, to job training to spur economic development, and continues Buffalo's upward trajectory."

Governor Cuomo, who appeared in Batavia earlier this week to announce a new business venture there, took the opportunity Thursday morning to again state his administration's commitment to Western New York. He says Buffalo has a strong presence in his administration.

"It's not a coincidence that the Lieutenant Governor is from Buffalo," Cuomo said. "It's not a coincidence that Howard Zemsky is from Buffalo."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown opened the ceremony inside the Willard Pratt Community Center. 

"Even though it is pouring outside, every time the governor comes to Buffalo it is a good day," the mayor said. "It is a sunny day and the governor brings a lot of goodies for the people of Buffalo and Western New York."

Brown was among numerous elected leaders present. Cuomo referred to the state lawmakers in attendance as the region's "bacon squad," saying it is their work that helps make it possible for the state to make its investments in the Buffalo area. 

Governor Andrew Cuomo
Buffalo Billion II
Buffalo Billion
Buffalo's East Side

Lt. Gov.: Cuomo administration remains confident in Riverbend factory

By Michael Mroziak Jul 11, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

While appearing in Western New York to announce an investment using Buffalo Billion II dollars, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was asked about the largest investment from the original Buffalo Billion and when the jobs and manufacturing will get underway in the city's RiverBend section.


Dairy producer Hood to take over former yogurt plant in Batavia

By Michael Mroziak Jul 11, 2017
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

With their own multi-million dollar investment and some help from New York State, nationally-known dairy producer HP Hood is taking over a former yogurt production plant in Batavia and will reopen it for their own milk production needs. At least 200 jobs are expected to be created.


Central Terminal Urban Land Institute study begins, findings by Friday

By Jun 27, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

What to do about Buffalo's Central Terminal has been a local question for decades. Now, a team of experts on development is in town to study the issue and make some recommendations on Friday.


Buffalo Billion II carries opportunities and concerns

By Apr 11, 2017
NYS Governor's Office

With the passage of the state budget, lawmakers have approved the Buffalo Billion II, the second wave of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's economic development plan for Western New York.  The $400 million in state dollars will help boost some high-profile projects. But there are those who believe the program's lack of transparency makes it vulnerable to corruption.