$11,000 reward offered to solve 1982 cold case homicide

Town of Lancaster Police are revisiting a homicide that happened 35 years ago. Thursday morning, a cash reward was announced for information that may help solve the cold case.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

It was in the early morning hours of October 31, 1982, when 18-year-old James Adamski was leaving a party inside the former 5 & 23 Bar on Transit Road near Walden. The Cheektowaga resident walked south on Transit Road, first with an acquaintance and then, after they parted ways, walked alone. It would be the last time he was seen alive.

Adamski's body was dicsovered on December 26 of that year in a ditch off Ransom Road in Lancaster. According to police, he had died as the result of head trauma. The case remains unresolved years later.

"From all accounts that we're aware of, he was a super-friendly guy, well-liked in high school," said Lancaster Police Detective Jim Robinson. "He dated several girls. He was active in and out of school. He was just what we would describe as an everyday good guy."

That's why this cold case is particularly bothersome to law enforcers who are reopening it. On Thursday, Town of Lancaster Police, Crimestoppers Buffalo and the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that an $11,000 reward is now offered for information that helps investigators solve this homicide.

Crimestoppers is providing $1,000 while the police department is providing the rest of the money.

Lancaster Police officials say those they have interviewed, including the female who walked along with Adamski shortly before his disappearance, have been cooperative. Police Chief Gerald Gill explained to reporters that he and others were unable to provide details about evidence in relation to the probe.

The hope is that offering a reward will finally lead someone to come forward with the leads that will finally break this case.

"We speak for the dead," said District Attorney John Flynn. "We can't forget those who are brutally terrorized and murdered like this poor young man back in 1982. Whatever help the public can give, whatever information that may be out there, someone may know something."

Flynn added that there are no statutes of limitations in homicide cases.