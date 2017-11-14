11/14/2017: The Senate plans to ease restrictions on banks

(U.S. Edition) A group of senators has announced that they're rolling back regulation on small and regional banks, along with credit unions. We'll go over some of the changes they plan to make, which include easing some Dodd-Frank requirements. Afterwards, we'll examine a new report that shows historically black colleges and universities are contributing $15 billion a year to the economy, and then we'll cap off today's show by looking at a nursing shortage that's forcing hospitals to close beds. One big reason: existing nurses aren't going into education.