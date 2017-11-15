11/15/2017: The aftermath of Mexico's devastating earthquakes

(Markets Edition) Senate Republicans are looking to repeal Obamacare's mandate that people have to sign up for health insurance. We'll look at how much money they could stand to save by slashing it, and whether healthier people will still buy insurance. Afterwards, we'll chat with Susan Schmidt, senior portfolio manager for Westwood Holdings Group, about why there's been a back-to-back decline in stocks. Then to cap off today's show, we'll discuss how Mexico has been coping after two devastating earthquakes in September.