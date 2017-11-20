11/20/2017: German coalition talks fail

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … German Chancellor Angela Merkel is back to square one after a potential partner walked out of negotiations to try and form a coalition government. We find out what the political uncertainty means for Europe's largest economy. Afterwards, the Japanese corporate giant Toshiba's shares fell nearly 5 percent on news it's trying to raise more than $5 billion through a massive new stock listing. Then, we hear how Cuba's recent boom in tourism could be reversing as diplomatic relations with the United States become icy again.