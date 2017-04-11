12: This is your brain on Trump

President Trump uses the language of a "strict father" to communicate. That's according to George Lakoff, a professor emeritus of cognitive science and linguistics at the University of California, Berkeley. It's a traditional conservative tactic that the president combines with his own "super salesman" language. For the past 40 years, Lakoff taught students how certain words activate parts of our unconscious world view and make it difficult for people to hear a new idea. We'll brief you about the past, present and future of political language. Plus, what to do Reese's and IBM Watson have in common? Our listeners' curiosity. We share their questions and comments.