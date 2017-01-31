2: Checks and balances and business

Checks and balances: that's a phrase you usually hear when we talk about the branches of government. But on this week's "Make Me Smart," we discuss the possible changing role for corporations as they react to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Plus, the robots are taking over, right? We talk to Scott Phoenix, co-founder of Vicarious, a company that is trying to build a new kind of artificial intelligence. And Norman Lear, legendary television producer and writer, answers our "Make Me Smart" question: what is something you were wrong about that you were once sure of?

