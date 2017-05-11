2 lives taken in Amherst crashes

Amherst Police are investigating two fatal motor vehicle crashes that occurred within seven hours.

Police first responded to the 11000 block of Transit Road about 6 p.m. Wednesday. The pickup truck of Steven Brewer left the road and struck a tree. The Lockport man was transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, but died of his injuries.

Then about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a pedestrian crossing Sweet Home Road near Chestnut Ridge Road in Amherst was struck by the car of an 18-year-old man from Niagara Falls. Police say the pedestrian - a 24-year-old woman - died at the scene.

Anyone with information related to either of the deaths is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

