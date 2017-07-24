2 people dead, another critically injured in Niagara County crash

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened in the the Town of Hartland Sunday evening.

The Sheriff's Office said it received multiple 911 calls reporting the accident at the intersection of Ridge and Quaker roads involving two heavily damaged vehicles. Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour said a car did not yield and drove through a stop sign before being struck by a truck about 7 p.m. Voutour says the truck had the right of way.

The driver and rear passenger of the car were pronounced deceased on scene, while the front passenger was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle signed off with medical personnel on scene.

The name of the occupants are being withheld at this time pending notification of the family.