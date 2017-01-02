2017 starts with a bang - multiple bangs

By 17 hours ago

It has been a violent start to 2017 in Western New York. Police are investigating three gun deaths in Buffalo over the weekend, plus two other shootings - one in Buffalo and another in Lockport.

The Upstate Coordinator for New Yorkers Against Gun Violence says it most likely is not an omen for a violent rest of the year. Paul McQuillen says spikes of violence are typical during the holidays and warmer weather, but he says the community still needs to remain proactive - especially through this recent climate of divisiveness.

Credit WBFO's Mike Desmond / File Photo

"So we have to teach a little more respect, especially as we go forward as we see a lot of hate crime being exhibited," he says. "When you're disrespected, you lash out and, if you have a gun, you're going to lash out with a gun. So this is a time for education and calming and intelligent talk."

McQuillen says New York actually is one of the safest states in the country as far as gun violence, because of its strict gun laws.

"In reality, New York State is the fourth safest state in the country for gun violence statistics," he says, "so when people try to tell you that more guns make you more safe, well the evidence proves the contrary. The states with weaker gun laws is where you have higher gun death rates."

However, as the new state legislative begins this week, he is hopeful lawmakers will take a stronger stand on background checks and gun trafficking, as the majority of gun crimes in New York are committed with out-of-state guns.

"The Attorney General recently released a report that showed that 74 percent of guns used in crimes in New York State come from out of state," he noted. "That's terrible. Why? We enact some of the safest gun laws in the country, but we're inundated with guns from Ohio and up the Iron Pipeline, so there has to be some kind of restrictions on gun trafficking, as well."

McQuillen is hopeful the new Trump Administration will enact "intelligent" national gun legislation that helps prevent guns in other states from entering New York. He also is hopeful the new state legislative session includes passage of a law mandating guns to be locked up when not in use, in order to help stop guns from being stolen, being re-sold and being found by children in the harm against others.

Tags: 
Guns
gun violence
new york state
Gun Laws
NYS Legislature
gun trafficking

Related Content

Buffalo mayor, police announce rewards in numerous shooting cases

By Michael Mroziak Sep 2, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

While Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda says they are close to making arrests in several recent shooting cases, they are still in need of information which can help bring the shooters to justice. Friday in Mayor Byron Brown's office, rewards were announced for several still-unsolved cases.

House gun control sit-in misses its target

By Jun 24, 2016
C-SPAN

Despite failing to ignite action from the Senate, Congressman Brian Higgins says the Democratic sit-in at the House chambers “effective in galvanizing public opinion” on what he calls “common sense gun safety measures.”

Reed vows 2nd Amendment protection, as High Court leaves assault weapon bans in place

By Michael Mroziak Jun 21, 2016
WBFO file photo

As members of Congress debated Monday evening on four gun bills - none of which were expected to pass - a Western New York lawmaker suggested there is common ground Democrats and Republicans may find, if they're willing to identify and act against the "real enemy." As Republican Tom Reed sees it, it's not the guns.