$2.7M to fight gun violence awarded to WNY

New York State is awarding more than $13 million to help law enforcement agencies combat gun violence.

The money will go to 20 police departments in the 17 counties participating in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative. The counties - including Erie and Niagara - report 83 percent of the violent crime outside of New York City.

"The GIVE initiative provides law enforcement with resources and training to bolster public safety, strengthen communities that are hardest hit by crime and create a stronger, safer New York for all," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in announcing the grants.

In addition to funding, the GIVE initiative provides training so agencies can implement evidence-based strategies, such as hot-spots policing and environmental design that reduces crime.

GIVE agencies also must integrate procedural justice into their gun violence reduction plan. Procedural justice is designed to enhance police-community relations and that those who come in contact with police believe they are being treated equitably and respectfully during those encounters.

Five other counties in New York State - including Chautauqua County - were awarded grants to target aggravated assaults.